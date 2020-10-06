German court sentences nurse to life for killing 3 patients

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — A German court convicted a male nurse Tuesday of three cases of murder for injecting elderly patients with fatal doses of insulin because he was tired of caring for them or wanted to steal their belongings.

The Munich regional court sentenced the defendant, previously identified as Grzegorz Stanislaw Wolsztajn, to life imprisonment. It ordered him to remain imprisoned beyond the minimum 15-year life term.

The 38-year-old defendant, a Polish citizen, was arrested in 2018.

Prosecutors had accused him of killing six of his patients, but later acknowledged that not all of the deaths could be conclusively attributed to him, the dpa news agency reported.

Wolsztajn, who as a diabetic had access to insulin, himself described the killings as “bestial murders” in court, dpa reported.

Judges also convicted him of attempted murder, robbery resulting in death and serious bodily harm.

The case echoes that of German nurse Niels Hoegel, who was given a life sentence last year for killing 85 patients by deliberately bringing about cardiac arrests.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 63°
Skies clearing overnight
Skies clearing overnight 20% 79° 63°

Wednesday

87° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 87° 62°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 87° 68°

Friday

83° / 71°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 83° 71°

Saturday

81° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 81° 70°

Sunday

80° / 68°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 80° 68°

Monday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
71°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories