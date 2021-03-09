 

German police find 2 dead in house in southwestern town

BERLIN (AP) — Police said they found two bodies on Tuesday in a house in a small town in southwestern Germany that is located near a major U.S. air base. They asked local residents to stay indoors as they searched for a suspected perpetrator.

The incident happened in Weilerbach, which is near the city of Kaiserslautern and the Ramstein Air Base.

Police tweeted that they were looking for a perpetrator and increasing their presence in the town.

Police told German news agency dpa that the man and woman were found dead on Tuesday morning, and that they weren’t married but believed to have been a couple. Other details weren’t immediately available.

