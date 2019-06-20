German police probe fresh threats after politician’s killing

People attend a protest ralley in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 against far right violence. German police are investigating a series of threats sent to officials and institutions days after the arrest of a far-right extremist on suspicion of killing a pro-migrant politician. Slogan reads ‘Stop Far Right Violence’ (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German police are investigating a series of threats sent to officials and institutions days after the arrest of a far-right extremist suspected of killing a pro-migrant politician.

Berlin police and prosecutors said in a statement Thursday that the threats were sent Tuesday.

It’s unclear if they are in any way linked to the slaying of Walter Luebcke, a long-time member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, who was found shot in the head at his home near the central German city of Kassel on June 2.

Police arrested 45-year-old Stephan Ernst over the killing Saturday. Ernst has a string of convictions for violent, anti-migrant crime dating back to the late 1980s.

German security officials have warned that the far-right extremists pose a serious threat.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

