German sentences member of Kurdish PKK group to prison

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — A court in western Germany has convicted a 60-year-old Turkish citizen of membership in the banned Kurdish militant group PKK.

The dpa news agency reported Tuesday that the Koblenz regional court sentenced the man, whose name wasn’t released, to two years and six months imprisonment for “membership in a foreign terrorist organization.”

Prosecutors accused the defendant, who lives in Germany, of organizing propaganda campaigns and soliciting donations for the PKK.

The group, whose acronym stands for Kurdistan Workers’ Party, began an insurgency against Turkey in the mainly Kurdish southeast in 1984 and the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 71°

Wednesday

89° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 71°

Thursday

85° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 85° 70°

Friday

82° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 82° 69°

Saturday

85° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 85° 70°

Sunday

88° / 71°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 88° 71°

Monday

88° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
91°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
92°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
91°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
92°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
90°

88°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

2 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories