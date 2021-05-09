 

Germany commemorates icon of resistance to Nazism

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated file photo shows German Sophie Scholl, member of the Nazi resistance activist group ‘White Rose’. May 9, 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of her birth. (AP Photo, file)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany on Sunday commemorated the 100th birthday of Sophie Scholl, a young woman who became an icon for her role in the anti-fascist ‘White Rose’ resistance group.

Scholl and other group members were arrested in 1943 after scattering leaflets critical of Adolf Hitler’s regime and the war from a balcony at the University of Munich. She and her brother Hans were executed four days later after refusing to apologize.

The group’s story, including the Scholl siblings’ gradual awareness and then rejection of the horrors of National Socialist ideology and militarism, has become a staple of history lessons in German schools. It also has been regularly dramatized in films, plays and most recently an Instagram account.

On Sunday, dozens of young people in Munich took part in a theatrical live performance about Scholl’s life — held in the open air due to pandemic restrictions.

Recent attempts by anti-lockdown protesters to portray Sophie Scholl as an example of the need to resist government rules on mask-wearing and social distancing have been denounced by organizations representing Holocaust survivors, including the International Auschwitz Committee.

Josef Schuster, the head of the German Central Council of Jews, criticized the appropriation comparisons between anti-lockdown protesters and the victims of Nazi persecution as “repulsive and intolerable.”

The governor of Bavaria, Markus Soeder, paid homage to Scholl on Friday, noting that at 21 she had been willing to “sacrifice this life for freedom, for her stance, for her conscience.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

87° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 63°

Monday

80° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 61% 80° 64°

Tuesday

80° / 59°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 50% 80° 59°

Wednesday

64° / 51°
Rain
Rain 71% 64° 51°

Thursday

66° / 52°
AM Showers
AM Showers 37% 66° 52°

Friday

76° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 76° 52°

Saturday

81° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 14% 81° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
73°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
70°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
4%
69°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
12%
68°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
19%
68°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
8%
67°

66°

5 AM
Few Showers
33%
66°

65°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
65°

64°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
64°

66°

8 AM
Showers
41%
66°

67°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
67°

69°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
69°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

KSC Sponsors

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories