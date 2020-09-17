Germany: Victim refuses to testify after defendant proposes

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — A 48-year-old man in Germany avoided a lengthy jail sentence after he made a marriage proposal in court to the woman he was on trial for allegedly trying to kill with a bayonet and she refused to testify against him.

Judges in the western city of Bonn nonetheless convicted the man Thursday of intentional bodily harm and attempted coercion charges after concluding that the woman’s original statement to police was insufficient evidence to convict him of the more serious charge of attempted homicide.

The defendant and the 36-year-old woman already were in a relationship when he allegedly stabbed her in the head in February because he was jealous she had met with her ex-husband.

The judges criticized the victim for protecting the defendant, with whom she has a child.

Spokesman Tobias Guelich said the court sentenced the man to 18 months in prison, rejecting a suspended sentence because of his previous convictions. He already has served five months and was released Thursday pending a possible appeal.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 69°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 84° 69°

Saturday

76° / 61°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 76° 61°

Sunday

74° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 74° 56°

Monday

73° / 55°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 73° 55°

Tuesday

73° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 73° 54°

Wednesday

77° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 77° 56°

Thursday

78° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

79°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories