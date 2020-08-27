Greece: Man, child missing from migrant boat sinking

International
Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard said that a search and rescue operation was continuing Thursday, two days after the partial sinking of a yacht that had been carrying nearly 100 migrants in the eastern Aegean Sea, to locate a father and child reported missing.

A total of 96 people were rescued during the broad operation that took place mainly after dark Tuesday night, plucked from the sea by helicopters, patrol boats and nearby merchant ships after the yacht partially sank 21 nautical miles (31 kilometers, 24 miles) west of the small Greek island of Halki.

Of those rescued, 72 were transported to Rhodes, five to the island of Karpathos and 19 were picked up from a cargo ship by the Turkish coast guard.

The Greek coast guard said Thursday that a family member has reported the father and child weren’t among those rescued. No information was immediately available on their nationality or the child’s age.

The coast guard also said it had arrested a 41-year-old as a suspected migrant smuggler, bringing to four the number of people rescued from the wreck who have been arrested on suspicion of having been the smugglers transporting the migrants.

Thousands of people continue to make their way to the Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast, paying smugglers to ferry them in often unseaworthy, overcrowded inflatable dinghies or other vessels.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms early
Showers and thunderstorms early 50% 92° 75°

Friday

88° / 75°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 88° 75°

Saturday

89° / 75°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 89° 75°

Sunday

90° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 74°

Monday

89° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 89° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 74°

Wednesday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

85°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories