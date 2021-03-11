 

Greek protesters attack police with firebombs at rally

International
Posted: / Updated:

A protester kicks a gas canister back to riot police during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city’s main university building. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Extensive clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city’s main university building.

Protesters threw firebombs at police after street clashes erupted near the city center. Police responded with tear gas and made multiple arrests. No injuries were reported.

The occupation, which had lasted for about three weeks, was to protest a decision by the center-right government to start police patrols of university campuses.

Despite lockdown restrictions, dozens of protest marches have taken place in Greek cities over the past month against the prospect of police gaining access to campuses. Police said approximately 8,000 people attended Thursday’s rally in the northern Greek city.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 80° 52°

Saturday

83° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 54°

Sunday

82° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 82° 57°

Monday

79° / 62°
PM Showers
PM Showers 57% 79° 62°

Tuesday

76° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 63% 76° 60°

Wednesday

76° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 76° 60°

Thursday

72° / 46°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 72° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
77°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
74°

70°

8 PM
Clear
1%
70°

66°

9 PM
Clear
2%
66°

63°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
63°

62°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
62°

60°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
60°

58°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

57°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
57°

56°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
56°

55°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
55°

54°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
54°

53°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
53°

53°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
53°

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
55°

62°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

68°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories