Greta Thunberg returns to school in Sweden after year off

International
Posted: / Updated:

Climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a news conference following a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — After a year off school to campaign on pressing for tougher action on curbing climate change, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg says she’s returning to class.

“My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally be back in school again!” the 17-year-old said Mondayon Instagram next to a photo of herselfwith a schoolbag on her back and her hands resting on bicycle handles.

In Sweden, high school-level classes are returning to classes this week. It wasn’t clear which school Thunberg was attending.

The teenager shot to fame after starting her solo protests outside Sweden’s parliament in Stockholm two years ago on Aug. 20, 2018. Students around the world soon began following her lead, staging regular large protests, and Thunberg was invited to speak to political and business leaders at U.N. conferences and the annual World Economic Forum in Davos.

Last week, she and other young activists held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel regarding the climate.

But the coronavirus outbreak has prevented the Fridays for Futuremovement that Thunberg inspired from holding its mass rallies in recent months, dampening its public profile. Thunberg was named Time magazine’s youngest Person of the Year, and was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, which she didn’t get.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage athttps://www.apnews.com/Climate

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 94° 75°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 94° 75°

Friday

90° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 90° 75°

Saturday

88° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 75°

Sunday

89° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 72°

Monday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories