 

Guatemala declares emergency measures as new caravan rumored

International
Posted: / Updated:

Migrants disembark on the Mexican side of the border after crossing the Usumacinta River from Guatemala, in Frontera Corozal, Chiapas state, Mexico, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei decreed a “state of prevention” Monday along the country’s border with Honduras, amid reports that a new migrant caravan may be forming in Honduras.

The emergency decree would restrict open-air gatherings and demonstrations without permits, and will be in effect for two weeks in the five Guatemalan provinces along the border with Honduras.

The government justified the restrictions in a statement, saying “groups of people could put at risk the life, liberty, security, health, access to justice, peace and development” of Guatemalans.

Guatemala issued a similar decree in January to stymie a previous caravan, arguing it represented a public health risk amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During the previous attempt in January, Guatemalan police and soldiers launched tear gas and wielded batons and shields to stop a group of about 2,000 Honduran migrants at a roadblock.

Several caravans of mainly Honduran migrants have tried to cross Guatemala and Mexico to reach the U.S. border, though none has succeeded since 2019.

The number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border has surged recently. U.S. authorities reported more than 100,000 encounters on the southern border in February, the highest since a four-month streak in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

76° / 63°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 76° 63°

Wednesday

82° / 41°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 79% 82° 41°

Thursday

56° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 56° 34°

Friday

59° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 59° 34°

Saturday

66° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 66° 40°

Sunday

74° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 74° 47°

Monday

79° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 79° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

2 PM
Cloudy
9%
71°

72°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

7 PM
Few Showers
33%
76°

74°

8 PM
Showers
46%
74°

70°

9 PM
Showers
42%
70°

68°

10 PM
Showers
47%
68°

68°

11 PM
Few Showers
33%
68°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
67°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
18%
66°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
65°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
17%
65°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
19%
67°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
68°

70°

11 AM
Cloudy
23%
70°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
75°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories