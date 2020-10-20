Guatemala seeks ex-minister in relation to cash discovery

International
Posted: / Updated:

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan prosecutors are seeking the arrest of the former communications minister for ex-President Jimmy Morales on money laundering charges after finding a connection to a house in which authorities found about $16 million in various currencies last week.

The Special Prosecutor Against Impunity searched four properties Tuesday looking for José Luis Benito Ruiz without success.

The money was found during an Oct. 14 search of a house in the colonial city of Antigua. It was inside 22 suitcases. The house was otherwise empty, but had a video surveillance system. On Tuesday, prosecutors said in a statement that Benito Ruiz had been renting the house, an arrangement that began one month after he left office in January 2020.

Benito Ruiz is a businessman with a number of ventures, including breeding horses. He was one of Morales’ closest advisers.

This is the second time prosecutors have sought Benito Ruiz’s arrest. The first time, a judge denied their request for an arrest warrant in a case of a shoddy highway construction project.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 65°

Wednesday

82° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 66°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 66°

Friday

81° / 64°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 81° 64°

Saturday

82° / 64°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 82° 64°

Sunday

84° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 84° 65°

Monday

85° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 85° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

10 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Clear
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories