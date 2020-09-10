Guatemala to reopen borders next week after 6 months

International
Posted: / Updated:

A woman wearing a protective face makes her way home with bagfuls of aid, in San Jose Calderas, Guatemala, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. The government’s migrant support agency Conamigua, delivered bags of food and household items to the community of people who have been deported from the United States affected by COVID-19. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala plans to reopen its borders next week, six months after closing them in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A government notice published Thursday in the official register said that with some limitations and requirements to follow health guidelines, the country’s land, sea and air borders would reopen Sept. 18.

The notice also restricts Guatemalans’ ability to travel within the country for “recreational, social or familial” trips.

Guatemala’s government has reported about 80,000 COVID-19 infections and nearly 3,000 deaths.

More than half of the country’s municipalities continue to be on the highest level of health alert.

