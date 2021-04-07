 

Iran sets new record for virus infections amid holiday surge

International
Posted: / Updated:

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has shattered its daily record for new coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day, with 20,954 new cases reported on Wednesday.

The country is in the midst of one of the most severe surges of the coronavirus to date, following a two-week public holiday for Nowruz, the Persian New Year, which drove millions to travel to vacation spots across the country and congregate in homes in defiance of government health guidelines.

For months, Iran has struggled to curb the worst outbreak of the coronavirus in the Middle East. Wednesday’s case count brought the total number of infected in the outbreak to 1,984,348, according to official figures. Iran Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says another 193 people had died in the past 24 hours, raising the country’s death toll to 63,699.

Wednesday’s infection count easily surpassed the previous record set Tuesday of 17,430 infections. That signals the biggest surge in over four months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 59°
Fair
Fair 0% 70° 59°

Thursday

80° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 80° 63°

Friday

77° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 77° 62°

Saturday

69° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 83% 69° 61°

Sunday

76° / 52°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 76° 52°

Monday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 81° 56°

Tuesday

81° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 81° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

60°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
60°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
11%
61°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

62°

9 AM
Few Showers
31%
62°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

66°

11 AM
Showers
44%
66°

68°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

70°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
70°

71°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
72°

72°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
72°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

78°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
78°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories