ROME (AP) – Italy’s No. 1 fugitive has been arrested. The Mafia boss convicted of helping to mastermind some of the nation’s most heinous slayings was grabbed while he sought treatment at a private clinic in Sicily after three decades on the run.

Matteo Messina Denaro was tried in absentia and convicted of dozens of murders, including helping to mastermind with other Cosa Nostra bosses a pair of 1992 bombings that killed top anti-Mafia prosecutors. He faces multiple life sentences.

He is expected to serve them in a maximum security prison and under the particularly restrictive conditions reserved for top organized crime bosses.

He went into hiding a year after those bombings while still a young man.

He was still considered one of Cosa Nostra’s top bosses even as a fugitive.