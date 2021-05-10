 

Juliet, Rio’s last wild macaw, is looking for love

A blue-and-yellow macaw that zookeepers have named Juliet, left, grooms with a captive macaw at BioParque, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Every morning for the last two decades, Juliet swoops onto the enclosure and through its fence, engages in grooming behavior that looks like conjugal canoodling. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Nearly every morning for the last two decades, Juliet has appeared.

She swoops onto the Rio de Janeiro city zoo’s enclosure where other blue-and-yellow macaws are kept and, through its fence, engages in grooming behavior that looks like conjugal canoodling.

Juliet is believed to be the only wild bird of her kind left in the Brazilian city where the birds once flew far and wide.

Blue-and-yellow macaws live to be about 35 years old and Juliet is no spring chicken. Juliet should have found a lifelong mate years ago.

A new initiative at the zoo could see other macaws of her kind reintroduced into the wild, giving Juliet a chance to fly with friends, and maybe find love.

