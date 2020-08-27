Liberia war crimes suspect arrested in London

International
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — A man has been arrested in London on suspicion of war crimes relating to the first and second Liberian civil wars between 1989 and 2003, British police said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said officers arrested the 45-year-old in southeast London and took him into custody at a police station.

Officers were searching an address in southeast London, and inquiries are ongoing. The man hasn’t been identified and no further details were immediately available.

The Liberian civil war raged from 1989 when Charles Taylor started an uprising in a bid to topple the government. A peace agreement led to the election of Taylor as president of Liberia in 1997, but a second civil war broke out in 1999. Taylor was forced into exile and later jailed for committing war crimes in neighboring Sierra Leone.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms early
Showers and thunderstorms early 50% 92° 75°

Friday

88° / 75°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 88° 75°

Saturday

89° / 75°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 89° 75°

Sunday

90° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 74°

Monday

89° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 89° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 74°

Wednesday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

85°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories