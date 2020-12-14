 

Major Norway cruise line Hurtigruten hit by cyberattack

International
Posted: / Updated:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian cruise company said Monday its systems have been hit by what it called “a comprehensive” ransomware virus data attack but stressed that it was not expected to have major financial consequences.

Ole-Marius Moe-Helgesen, an IT executive with Hurtigruten, said the cruise line’s “global IT infrastructure appears to be affected.”

The company whose ships often acts like a local ferry, bringing people and goods from port to port along Norway’s rugged western coast, said “relevant authorities” had been notified of the early Monday attack. It claims to be the largest cruise ship operator in polar waters.

In a statement to the Oslo Stock Exchange, Hurtigruten said ”we do not expect a material financial effect from the cyberattack.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

63° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 63° 41°

Tuesday

64° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 64° 45°

Wednesday

64° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 64° 52°

Thursday

71° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 71° 63°

Friday

66° / 43°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 73% 66° 43°

Saturday

57° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 57° 38°

Sunday

55° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 12% 55° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

7 AM
Clear
2%
30°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
30°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
34°

42°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
49°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

62°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

62°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

60°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
60°

58°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

55°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
55°

52°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

48°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
48°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
47°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
46°

45°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
45°

44°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
44°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
44°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
43°

42°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

42°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories