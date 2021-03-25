 

Man arrested after boarding empty Mauritania plane on tarmac

International

by: AHMED MOHAMED, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man after he boarded an empty Mauritania Airlines plane sitting on the tarmac at the international airport in Nouakchott and threatened to set it on fire, the government news agency reported Thursday.

There were no passengers on board at the time of the incident and it was not immediately clear how the man managed to breach airport security, according to an airport official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to journalists.

The unidentified man who got onto the plane spoke in English and was believed to be a foreigner residing in the West African nation. The government news agency said he had identified himself as an American who “had problems with Mauritania.”

The security breach is the first of its kind since Nouakchott’s airport was inaugurated in 2016, officials said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 12% 83° 67°

Friday

73° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 84% 73° 65°

Saturday

85° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 21% 85° 63°

Sunday

79° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 79° 51°

Monday

70° / 54°
Few Showers
Few Showers 33% 70° 54°

Tuesday

75° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 75° 61°

Wednesday

80° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 80° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
11%
80°

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
11%
82°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
11%
82°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
8%
82°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
82°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
77°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
74°

74°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
74°

74°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
74°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
73°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
72°

71°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
71°

71°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
92%
71°

69°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
69°

69°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
69°

68°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
68°

67°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
67°

68°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
68°

68°

11 AM
Cloudy
21%
68°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
17%
71°

70°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories