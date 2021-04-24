 

Memorials held on Turkey’s Gallipoli to remember WWI deaths

Military personnel attend a ceremony to commemorate soldiers who died during the World War I campaign on the Gallipoli peninsula, in Canakkale, Turkey, Saturday, April 24, 2021, on the 106th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign. The Gallipoli Campaign of 1915 by Allied forces aimed to take control of the peninsula to weaken the Ottoman Empire. The campaign failed and Allied forces withdrew after eight months of fighting on the ground and some 250,000 casualties on both sides. The memorials were kept small due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

GELIBOLU, Turkey (AP) — A small group gathered Saturday on Turkey’s Gallipoli Peninsula to remember British and Ottoman soldiers who died during World War I.

The memorial gatherings observed the 106th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign. Soldiers from Great Britain, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, Newfoundland, South Africa and France fought and died during the international operation that started with landings on the peninsula on April 25, 1915.

So did Ottoman soldiers who fought to protect their homeland, here, the Rev. Patrick Irwin said at the memorial site of Cape Helles.

The Helles Memorial is a Commonwealth battle memorial for the whole Gallipoli Campaign, as well as site to remember the servicemen with no known grave. The British ambassador to Turkey, Sir Dominic Chilcott, gave the welcoming address on Saturday.

Turkey and France held separate remembrance ceremonies for their fallen soldiers. All memorial events were kept small this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Australians and New Zealanders will mark Anzac Day to remember their fallen soldiers. A dawn ceremony will be held in Turkey.

During the Gallipoli Campaign, Allied forces aimed to take control of the peninsula to weaken the Ottoman Empire. The campaign failed, and the Allies withdrew after eight months of ground fighting and some 250,000 casualties on both sides.

The Ottoman victory did not prevent the end of the Ottoman Empire but propelled Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, a commander at Gallipoli, to lead Turkey’s war for independence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

