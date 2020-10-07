Midland pastor’s organization to fight for religious freedoms in China issues statement after bounty placed on him, protesters show up at his home

MIDLAND, Texas – Protesters gathered outside of Bob Fu’s home on Monday, October 5, 2020. Fu is a pastor and founder of ChinaAid, an organization that advocates for religious freedom in China.

Officials say protestors gathered outside of Fu’s home after someone made threats and allegedly “placed a bounty” on Fu’s life on social media.

ChinaAid issued a statement on October 7, 2020:

“China Aid Association acknowledges and denounces the accusations and calls for violence against President and Founder, Pastor Bob Fu. On September 26, 2020, protesters arrived outside of Fu’s house. He was out of town, but his wife and children were home. Since then, the number of protestors has continued to increase as well as the calls for violence. On Monday, October 5, it escalated when a bus of over 50 protesters showed up outside his home. While the identity and origins of the protestors are unknown at this time, they are listening to the instructions of one particular bad actor who is utilizing social media and the internet to place monetary rewards for violence against Pastor Fu.”

Outside of Fu’s home, reporters spoke to one woman participating in the protest.

“His true identity is that he’s a Chinese Communist Party spy,” a protester only going by the name of “Sharon” said.

The protester stated that Fu has “been working for the CCP since 1994.”

Mayor of Midland Patrick Payton refuting those claims stating that Fu fled China in fear of his life.

“He hasn’t been allowed to set foot in China since,” Payton said.

Payton also referenced a Wall Street Journal article stating that the individual who was the subject of the article has repeatedly made threats against Fu and his family on YouTube and Twitter and had also placed a bounty on Fu.

“It’s something we can’t come to grips with of why someone in this organization is saying he’s a member of the communist party when quite frankly all he’s done he has been wanted by the communist party,” Payton said.

Payton also defended Fu’s work and organization ChinaAid stating that Fu fights for people of all religions, not just those who practice Christianity.

“What he’s done to gather people for the freedom of those who have been persecuted, far beyond just brothers and sisters in Christ but he has advocated for Muslims, he has advocated for all religions, and he has advocated for secular artists who have been getting censored for their work in China as well,” Payton said.

Payton also said that the people of Midland wanted Fu to be based out of West Texas in the city of Midland. Payton repeatedly stated how shocked and angry officials and locals were to hear about the threats and protests against Fu.

“The people who showed up here are nothing more than hired Hench-people from this individual. We’re doing our research to figure out where they came from, we know they’re not from here because we know where they stayed last night. They hired a bus to bring them to the location,” Payton said.

Payton stated that Fu and his family have been moved to a safe location and that local and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating the threats against Fu and his family.

“Everything that has three letters in it,” Payton said of which law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation.

The statement from ChinaAid also included a quote from Fu and his biography.