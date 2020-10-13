Mozambique’s health minister says test shows he has COVID-19

International

by: TOM BOWKER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Mozambique’s health minister says he has tested positive for COVID-19, in a routine test conducted ahead of a planned trip abroad.

Minister Armindo Tiago said Tuesday that he has no symptoms and decided to announce his status publicly to “transform this situation into a moment of learning for me and others.”

Tiago is isolating at his home in the capital, Maputo, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health.

“Many of us will have this virus at some point in our lives,” he said. “No one in this world can say they’re immune to the novel coronavirus.”

Tiago was appointed health minister in January and has led Mozambique’s response to the pandemic. The disease has spread relatively slowly in Mozambique, a country of 30 million, despite never having a ‘lockdown’ like in neighboring countries like South Africa and Zimbabwe. Schools have been closed since April but are now gradually reopening.

The total number of cases officially diagnosed went above 10,000 on Sunday. Seventy-three people have died from the disease, according to official statistics.

The number of Mozambique’s active cases is currently falling, from a peak of 3,431 on Sept. 30 to 2,301 on Tuesday.

Most active cases are now in Maputo, where 1,346 have been confirmed with the disease. Nationwide, 34 people are in hospital with COVID-19, of which 33 are in Maputo, and one in Tete province.

Arild Drivdal, a public health expert in Maputo, said Tiago “has been an effective communicator” during the pandemic and the health ministry, and Mozambique in general, “have done many things right,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 64°

Thursday

84° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 63°

Friday

79° / 51°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 79° 51°

Saturday

74° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 74° 54°

Sunday

77° / 60°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 77° 60°

Monday

82° / 64°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 82° 64°

Tuesday

81° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

72°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

82°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

75°

8 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

69°

12 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

1 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories