 

NatWest unit faces criminal charge in money laundering case

International
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — National Westminster Bank has been charged with violating money laundering laws in relation to 365 million pounds ($505 million) deposited into a single customer’s accounts over a period of five years, Britain’s financial regulator said Tuesday.

The criminal charges are the latest in a series of legal and conduct issues faced by the bank’s parent NatWest Group, which was bailed out by taxpayers during the global financial crisis, when it was known as the Royal Bank of Scotland. The British government still owns 62% of the bank.

The Financial Conduct Authority said the case involves “increasingly large” deposits that were made into the accounts of a U.K.-incorporated customer between Nov. 11, 2011, and Oct. 19, 2016. The transactions totaled 365 million pounds, including 264 million pounds of cash deposits, the FCA said.

The agency alleges that National Westminster violated laws that require firms to monitor their relationships with customers to prevent money laundering. The case represents the first prosecution of a bank under the law, which was written in 2007, the FCA said.

NatWest said it was notified of the investigation in July 2017 and is cooperating with financial regulators.

“NatWest Group takes extremely seriously its responsibility to seek to prevent money laundering by third parties and accordingly has made significant, multi-year investments in its financial crime systems and controls,” the bank said in a statement.

A first court appearance is scheduled for April 14 at Westminster Magistrate’s Court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

59° / 58°
Rain
Rain 0% 59° 58°

Wednesday

76° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 76° 67°

Thursday

72° / 46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 97% 72° 46°

Friday

62° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 62° 43°

Saturday

62° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 62° 39°

Sunday

67° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 67° 42°

Monday

72° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 72° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
92%
59°

60°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
60°

60°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
60°

63°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
63°

63°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

62°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
62°

62°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
62°

62°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
62°

62°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
62°

62°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
62°

63°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
63°

63°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
63°

62°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
62°

63°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
63°

66°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
69°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
73°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
73°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
75°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
74°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

71°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
71°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories