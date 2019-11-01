Nazi crisis? Dresden votes to better protect minorities

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — The German city of Dresden has passed a resolution aimed at strengthening democracy and protecting minorities amid growing concern about far-right extremism.

German news agency dpa reported Friday that city counselors passed a resolution this week with the headline “Nazi crisis?” which warned that anti-democratic and extremist views and even violence were becoming increasingly apparent in Dresden.

Dresden is home to the anti-migrant group PEGIDA and the far-right Alternative for Germany party received more than 17% of the vote in city council elections this year.

The motion, which was passed Wednesday, was supported by members of the Left Party, the environmentalist Greens, the center-left Social Democrats, the pro-business Free Democrats and a satirical party known simply as The Party.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats voted against the motion.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar