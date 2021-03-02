 

Nearly 100 on trial in Sicily for suspected Mafia EU fraud

International
Posted: / Updated:

ROME (AP) — A trial began in Sicily on Tuesday for 97 suspected Mafia members and white-collar professionals allegedly in cahoots with mobsters in what prosecutors contend was a scheme that fraudulently garnered millions of euros in European Union agriculture funds.

In the indictment for the trial, in Messina, prosecutors alleged that local Cosa Nostra clans, with the aid of complicit notaries and bureaucrats handling the paperwork, managed to gain 10 million euros (now $12 million) in EU aid starting in 2013 for a sprawling area of grazing land in a park in eastern Sicily known as Nebrodi.

Helping investigators to uncover the alleged fraud was a local man who defied violent intimidation by mobsters, who raked his armored car with bullets. The whistleblower escaped uninjured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

44° / 42°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 44° 42°

Wednesday

64° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 64° 41°

Thursday

71° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 71° 41°

Friday

63° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 63° 42°

Saturday

61° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 61° 33°

Sunday

63° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 63° 36°

Monday

67° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 67° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

8 PM
Showers
67%
45°

45°

9 PM
Rain
80%
45°

45°

10 PM
Rain
71%
45°

47°

11 PM
Rain
64%
47°

46°

12 AM
Rain
77%
46°

46°

1 AM
Showers
50%
46°

45°

2 AM
Showers
48%
45°

44°

3 AM
Few Showers
34%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
8%
44°

44°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
44°

43°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
43°

43°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
43°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
43°

44°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
44°

48°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
48°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
51°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
55°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
62°

61°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
61°

59°

7 PM
Clear
2%
59°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories