Norway says Russia is behind hacker attack on parliament

International
Posted: / Updated:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s foreign minister said Russia is behind a break-in into the Norwegian Parliament’s email system in August, calling the intrusion “a serious incident that affects our most important democratic institution.”

“It is our assessment that Russia is behind this activity,” Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said.

In a Facebook post, the Russian Embassy in Oslo retorted that “no evidence had been presented” and that “such allegations are unacceptable.”

“We consider what happened as a serious deliberate provocation, destructive of bilateral relations,” the embassy said.

The 169-member Storting parliament was targeted Aug. 24 by what it described as “a concerted cyberattack” and “a small number of MPs and members of staff had their email accounts hacked,” according to Marianne Andreassen, the assembly’s administrative head. She added “various quantities of data had been downloaded.”

The cyberattack, which was immediately stopped, was reported to the police. The country’s security service PST was investigating it.

The parliament later said private information such as social security numbers, bank information and other personal information plus contact data and preparatory political work “may have been lost.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 63°
Clear
Clear 10% 84° 63°

Thursday

84° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 84° 61°

Friday

79° / 53°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 79° 53°

Saturday

75° / 56°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 75° 56°

Sunday

78° / 61°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 78° 61°

Monday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 82° 67°

Tuesday

83° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

75°

8 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
10%
65°

65°

5 AM
Clear
10%
65°

65°

6 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
64°

64°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
80°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories