 

Officials: French church attack suspect faces terror charges

PARIS (AP) — French authorities said Monday that the main suspect behind October’s deadly Nice church attack has been handed terror murder charges.

Brahim Issaoui’s health had impeded authorities’ ability to question him. Issaoui was seriously wounded by police following the attack, and remained hospitalized in life-threatening condition for some time.

But on Monday a communique said the Tunisian migrant was charged with “assassinations in connection with a terrorist enterprise” and “participation in a criminal terrorist association.” It is unclear if this means the suspect was finally questioned as part of the investigation.

He is suspected of stabbing three people to death at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice, the southern French city’s biggest church.

