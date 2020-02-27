Olympics not cancelling torch relay event

(CNN) – The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee is not currently planning to cancel the Olympic Torch Relay, which is scheduled to start on March 26.

The organizing committee’s CEO, Toshito Muto said Wednesday that there is work underway on how to host the event without increasing the risk of infection.

Muto also said the committee is looking into suggestions of scaling down events and reducing the number of spectators for the relay.

This comes hours after Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympic Committee said there are no current plans to cancel the Olympics.

Pound did say the possibility of cancellation would be open if health authorities recommend it.