 

Paris police hunt for gunman who killed person near hospital

International

by: JEFFREY SCHAEFFER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Police officers leave the scene after a shooting Monday, April 12, 2021 in Paris. A gunman has shot two people in front of a hospital in Paris and the attacker fled on a motorcycle. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — Paris police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire Monday near a hospital in the wealthy 16th district of the French capital, killing one person and injuring another. Witnesses at the scene suggest it could be a case of tragic score-settling, while authorities have not made any links with terrorism.

Paris police, who opened a murder inquiry Monday, said the shooter fired several shots before fleeing on a two-wheeled vehicle. Police had no other immediate details.

Noura Berrahmouni, DSPAP Alliance, said the injured person, a woman, was a security agent for the hospital.

“It was so fast we suppose it was a score settling … If not, we think there would be more victims,” she said.

The shooter wore a hood, fired several times, according to witnesses on BFM-TV.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 85° 55°

Tuesday

87° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 87° 59°

Wednesday

78° / 56°
PM Showers
PM Showers 60% 78° 56°

Thursday

73° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 73° 49°

Friday

69° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 69° 51°

Saturday

70° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 70° 53°

Sunday

70° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 70° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
79°

74°

9 PM
Clear
1%
74°

70°

10 PM
Clear
1%
70°

68°

11 PM
Clear
2%
68°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
65°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
63°

61°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
61°

60°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

59°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
59°

58°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
58°

57°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
57°

56°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
56°

57°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
57°

62°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
62°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
69°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories