O’Rourke proposes new ‘war tax’ to fund veteran health care

International
Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke addresses the South Carolina Democratic Party convention, Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Columbia, S.C.. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto (BET’-oh) O’Rourke is pledging to end the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and help create a federal health care fund to cover the costs of caring for those who serve in future wars by taxing those who don’t.

The former Texas congressman unveiled his proposal Monday before attending a veterans’ roundtable in Tampa, Florida, ahead of the first Democratic presidential debate in Miami on Wednesday.

The new health care fund would be paid for using a “war tax,” ensuring Americans not serving share “some of the cost of going to war according to their means.”

The proposal pledges to improve the Veterans Affairs health care system and provide immigrant veterans a “pathway to citizenship.”

O’Rourke wants to expand “reverse boot camps” to better prepare veterans for life after the military.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Friday

92° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
82°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
77°

76°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
75°

75°

7 AM
Cloudy
8%
75°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
76°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
80°

83°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
83°

85°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
85°

87°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
91°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
88°

88°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
88°