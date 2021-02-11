 

Pakistan successfully test fires surface-to-surface missile

International
Posted: / Updated:

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military on Thursday successfully test-fired a short range surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of hitting land and sea targets with “high precision” up to 490 kilometers (about 280 miles) away, the military said.

In a statement, it said the Babur cruise missile was “launched from a state-of-the-art Multi Tube Missile Launch Vehicle.”

According to the statement, Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the country’s military leadership congratulated scientists and engineers over successful launch of the missile.

Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program is primarily aimed at countering threats from neighboring India, which also routinely conducts missile tests.

Both nations have nuclear arms and have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947. The disputed Himalayan region is split between them and claimed by both.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 57°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 61% 71° 57°

Friday

60° / 47°
Showers
Showers 52% 60° 47°

Saturday

53° / 46°
Rain
Rain 91% 53° 46°

Sunday

56° / 47°
Rain
Rain 64% 56° 47°

Monday

59° / 40°
Showers
Showers 54% 59° 40°

Tuesday

51° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 51° 34°

Wednesday

57° / 52°
Showers
Showers 54% 57° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

64°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
23%
68°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
16%
69°

70°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
70°

68°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
68°

66°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
66°

65°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
65°

64°

9 PM
Rain
71%
64°

64°

10 PM
Rain
76%
64°

63°

11 PM
Rain
76%
63°

62°

12 AM
Light Rain
71%
62°

62°

1 AM
Showers
51%
62°

62°

2 AM
Few Showers
32%
62°

61°

3 AM
Showers
38%
61°

60°

4 AM
Showers
39%
60°

60°

5 AM
Showers
45%
60°

59°

6 AM
Showers
44%
59°

59°

7 AM
Showers
52%
59°

58°

8 AM
Showers
49%
58°

58°

9 AM
Showers
40%
58°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories