Pemex says 232 workers have died of COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — More than 200 workers at Mexico’s state-run oil company have died from COVID-19 and a total of 4,119 have tested positive for the disease.

Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said in a statement that 232 of its workers have succumbed to COVID-19 as have 230 family members, 301 retired employees and five contractors.

Tank trucks at a Pemex fuel distribution plant. (photo courtesy Pemex)

Pemex said it has investigated 14,151 suspicious cases and administered 7,020 coronavirus tests. Of those, 2,901 came back negative. The company maintains obligations to 750,000 employees, retired workers and their dependents.

In its statement, Pemex said its workers are “our most valuable asset” and maintains that the spread of the disease among its employees has been contained.

Pemex operated several gasoline refineries in Central Mexico and one in Monterrey, which is the nearest to the U.S. border. It also supplies thousands of gas stations throughout the country.

