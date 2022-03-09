WASHINGTON, (NEXSTAR) – As Russia ramps up its assault of key cities in Ukraine, the U.S. and NATO are trying to figure out more ways to help Ukraine.

In a briefing Wednesday afternoon, the Pentagon said it is not fully on board with the idea of transferring fighter jets to Ukraine, in part, because of logistical challenges.

The Pentagon also said that what Ukraine needs most right now is air defense systems like surface to air missiles, which the U.S. is sending.

California congressman Kevin McCarthy says providing fighter jets to Ukraine is especially important in light of reports that Russia is bombing everything from hospitals to evacuation routes.

“Russia comes in and murders these individuals. Ukraine wants to defend themselves, the pilots know how to fly the MiGs. If you’re going to supply them with the Javelins, supply them with the MiGs as well,” Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby explained “we do not support the transfer of additional fighter aircraft to the Ukrainian airforce at this time.”

The Biden administration and NATO fear the way they are delivered could set off direct military conflict with Russia.

“How do you get planes into Ukraine in a way that is not escalatory?” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The White House says a Polish plan for the planes to be flown in by U.S. pilots won’t work.

“Fighter jets manned by Americans departing a NATO base to fly into air space contested with Russia, raises serious concerns for the United States and NATO,” Psaki said.

Officials also reject declaring no fly zone over Ukraine.

“If America goes out and does a no-fly zone, we’re entering the ability to enter in to a war,” McCarthy said.

But Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia still won’t prevail.

“I’m absolutely convinced that Putin will fail and Russia will suffer a strategic defeat,” Blinken said.

The U.S. House is still planning to vote on an omnibus bill to fund the U.S. government — which includes $13.5 billion in aid for Ukraine.