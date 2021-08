KABUL, Afghanistan (WRBL) — Press Secretary John Kirby released a statement this morning on the attack at Kabul airport via Facebook and Twitter.

“We can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured.”

