Police say lightning kills 10 children in remote Uganda town

International

by: RODNEY MUHUMUZA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ten children have been killed in a lightning strike in a remote Ugandan town near the Congo border, Ugandan police said Friday.

The children, whose ages ranged from 9 to 16, were sheltering from the rain in a grass-thatched house when the lightning struck Thursday evening. They had been playing soccer in a nearby field, said Josephine Angucia, police spokeswoman in Uganda’s West Nile region.

Four other children were injured, she said.

Deadly lightning is commonly reported in the East African country during the wet seasons.

In some cases, children have been struck while in their classrooms. Many classroom blocks, especially in rural areas, are not equipped with lightning diverters.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 75°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 75°

Saturday

88° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 88° 74°

Sunday

90° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 90° 74°

Monday

90° / 75°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 90° 75°

Tuesday

91° / 75°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 75°

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Thursday

93° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 93° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

81°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

77°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories