 

Pope: Christmas a sign of hope amid difficulties of pandemic

International
Posted: / Updated:

Pope Francis, framed by a Christmas tree, waves as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says the Christmas season provides reason for hope amid the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.

During his Sunday blessing, Francis noted that the Vatican’s Christmas tree had gone up last week in St. Peter’s Square, and that work is underway to build the life-size Nativity scene next to it.

Pointing to the tree from his studio window over the square, Francis said such symbols of Christmas “are signs of hope, especially in this difficult period.”

He urged the faithful to recall the true meaning of Christmas — the birth of Jesus — and lend a hand to the neediest. He said: “There’s no pandemic, there’s no crisis that can extinguish this light.”

The Vatican hasn’t released the pope’s Christmas schedule, but he usually celebrates a Christmas Eve Mass and then offers a blessing on Christmas Day. The Vatican’s liturgical services are being held without the general public present because of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

63° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 63° 41°

Tuesday

64° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 64° 45°

Wednesday

64° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 64° 52°

Thursday

71° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 71° 64°

Friday

67° / 43°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 77% 67° 43°

Saturday

61° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 61° 38°

Sunday

56° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 15% 56° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
33°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

48°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
48°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
62°

62°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
62°

60°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
60°

58°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
58°

55°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
55°

52°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

48°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
48°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
47°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
46°

45°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
45°

44°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
44°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
44°

43°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
43°

42°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

42°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

42°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

42°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
42°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories