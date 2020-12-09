 

Portugal immigration chief quits after Lisbon airport death

International
Posted: / Updated:

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s immigration chief quit Wednesday after an outcry over the death of a Ukrainian man suspected of being tortured by officials before dying in custody at Lisbon airport.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that Cristina Gatões had tendered her resignation, which was accepted with immediate effect.

The Ukrainian man tried to enter Portugal without a visa last March and was detained by immigration inspectors. Two days later he was found dead in his holding cell.

The public prosecutor has charged three inspectors with manslaughter.

Gatões said last month that investigations had found that the Ukrainian’s treatment at the airport had led to is death.

“I’m pretty certain that what we are looking at is a case of torture,” she told public broadcaster RTP.

The government says it plans to restructure the immigration service and install panic buttons in airport holding cells.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

63° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 63° 41°

Tuesday

64° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 64° 45°

Wednesday

64° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 64° 52°

Thursday

71° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 71° 64°

Friday

66° / 43°
AM Thundershowers
AM Thundershowers 75% 66° 43°

Saturday

61° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 61° 38°

Sunday

56° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 12% 56° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
30°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
34°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
49°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

60°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
60°

58°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

55°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
55°

52°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

48°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
48°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
47°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
46°

45°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
45°

44°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
44°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
44°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
43°

42°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

42°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

42°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories