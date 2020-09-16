Portugal migrant arrivals prompt negotiations with Morocco

International
Posted: / Updated:

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Lisbon and Rabat are negotiating a deal that would allow an agreed number of citizens from Morocco to work legally in Portugal, a senior Portuguese official said Wednesday.

The announcement came amid fears that undocumented migrants seeking a way into the European Union are increasingly targeting Portugal.

On Tuesday, a wooden boat carrying 28 African migrants arrived on the southern Portuguese coast. It was the sixth boat known to arrive this year, bringing the total of captured migrants to almost 100.

That trend has started a debate on whether traffickers are testing Portuguese border controls amid a European crackdown in the Mediterranean Sea and high fatalities on the sea route between Africa and Spain’s Canary Islands.

Interior Minister Eduardo Cabrita told reporters that Portugal and Morocco are weighing a proposal on legal migration. He said Portugal is short of workers, especially in construction and farming.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 67°
Periods of heavy rain and windy
Periods of heavy rain and windy 100% 68° 67°

Thursday

77° / 68°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 90% 77° 68°

Friday

84° / 68°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 84° 68°

Saturday

72° / 58°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 72° 58°

Sunday

72° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 72° 57°

Monday

73° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 73° 55°

Tuesday

75° / 56°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 75° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

7 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
68°

69°

8 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
69°

70°

9 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

70°

10 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

70°

11 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

71°

12 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
71°

71°

1 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
71°

72°

2 AM
Heavy Rain
100%
72°

72°

3 AM
Rain
100%
72°

72°

4 AM
Rain
100%
72°

72°

5 AM
Rain
100%
72°

73°

6 AM
Rain
90%
73°

73°

7 AM
Rain
90%
73°

72°

8 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

72°

9 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

73°

10 AM
Light Rain
60%
73°

73°

11 AM
Showers
50%
73°

74°

12 PM
Showers
50%
74°

75°

1 PM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

2 PM
Showers
50%
76°

77°

3 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

4 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

5 PM
Showers
40%
77°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories