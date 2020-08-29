Prominent lawyer in Haiti is shot and killed at his home

International

by: EVENS SANON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A prominent lawyer in Haiti was shot and killed at his home, police said Saturday.

Monferrier Dorval, head of the bar association in the capital, Port-au-Prince, was attacked on Friday night, police spokesman Garry Desrosiers said. He said an investigation was underway.

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse denounced the killing, saying on Twitter that it was a “great loss for the country.”

Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe said Dorval’s killing followed attacks on other Haitian citizens in recent days and that authorities will work to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

90° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 75°

Sunday

88° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 74°

Monday

89° / 73°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 73°

Tuesday

92° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 95° 74°

Thursday

97° / 74°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 97° 74°

Friday

95° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 95° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

87°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories