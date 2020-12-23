 

Prosecutor: Legalizing marijuana will double number of addicts in Mexico

International

Border lawman also worries more young people will get into hard drugs and trafficking unless Mexico bill includes money for treatment

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Without substantial changes to provide for prevention and treatment, legalizing marijuana in Mexico will lead to more young people becoming addicted to drugs and joining criminal gangs.

So says a top lawman in the border state of Chihuahua, where addiction rates and drug-related homicides are on the rise.

“It will have a negative impact. It will bring us more addiction problems than we already have in Juarez. […] We believe the number of addicts in the country will double,” said Deputy Attorney General Jorge Nava.

The Mexican Senate in November approved a bill legalizing possession of up to 28 grams (one ounce) of marijuana, growing up to six plants a year and allowing adults to consume the drug in private homes. The Chamber of Deputies is expected to discuss and pass the bill in February.

But Nava said the country lacks the medical infrastructure to treat those who are addicted to marijuana and other drugs right now.

“Studies have been done to establish the approximate number of addicts in Juarez. It’s an impressive number – more than 100,000. There are no places where these people can (get treatment),” he said.

Nava also worries that consuming marijuana leads young people to try more harmful and addictive substances sold by violent drug gangs. Those drugs include cocaine and crystal meth, which is widely trafficked on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I believe it will be the gateway for more people – more than those we already have – to get involved at a very young age in circles of addiction and crime,” he said.

Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, last year recorded 1,497 homicides, most of them drug related. So far in 2020, more than 1,610 people have been murdered. Just this weekend, 15 people were shot or stabbed to death.

U.S. experts previously told Border Report it’s too early to gauge the impact of legalization of marijuana on Mexico’s crime rate. Some say they expect some crime to go down as legalization removes the need for people to seek shady drug dealers.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

61° / 54°
Fair
Fair 0% 61° 54°

Thursday

58° / 28°
Rain
Rain 100% 58° 28°

Friday

40° / 23°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 40° 23°

Saturday

47° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 47° 27°

Sunday

56° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 56° 33°

Monday

61° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 61° 41°

Tuesday

63° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 63° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
58°

57°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
57°

57°

9 PM
Cloudy
5%
57°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
6%
56°

56°

11 PM
Cloudy
8%
56°

55°

12 AM
Cloudy
13%
55°

55°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
55°

55°

2 AM
Showers
42%
55°

55°

3 AM
Showers
46%
55°

55°

4 AM
Rain
66%
55°

56°

5 AM
Rain
78%
56°

56°

6 AM
Rain
84%
56°

57°

7 AM
Rain
98%
57°

57°

8 AM
Rain
99%
57°

57°

9 AM
Rain
98%
57°

57°

10 AM
Rain
100%
57°

57°

11 AM
Rain
99%
57°

57°

12 PM
Rain
85%
57°

54°

1 PM
Rain
77%
54°

52°

2 PM
Rain
67%
52°

50°

3 PM
Rain
61%
50°

46°

4 PM
Few Showers
32%
46°

44°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
44°

42°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
42°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories