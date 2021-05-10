 

Prost! Bavaria opens some of its famous beer gardens again

International
Posted: / Updated:

People enjoy the sunny weather and drink beer on the re-opening day of beer gardens, following the lifting of measures to avoid the spread of the corona virus, at lake ‘Ammersee’ in front of the alps in Inning, Germany, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

MUNICH (AP) — Bavarians were able to enjoy a tall beer in the spring sun Monday in several areas, as some outdoor beer gardens reopened in the southern German state.

Bavaria had an overall seven-day average rate of increase of 119.5 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, but areas below 100 cases per 100,000 were allowed to reopen their iconic beer gardens.

In places like Inning, on the western outskirts of Munich, people were again drinking beer lakeside on the Ammersee and gazing at the picturesque Alps in the distance.

Beer gardens in Munich are not yet open, but preparations were being made for them to again start serving customers on Wednesday.

Overall, Germany has reported 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 with nearly 85,000 deaths.

Under the new guidelines in Bavaria, it takes about a week for a region to be able to reopen outdoor dining and drinking areas. More than a dozen areas have already gotten the go-ahead.

Yet even when allowed to reopen, patrons must obey strict mask-wearing and social distancing regulations.

The improvement in Germany’s virus situation came too late for Bavaria’s beloved Oktoberfest celebrations this year. The festivities were canceled for a second year in a row due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 during a global pandemic. Oktoberfest typically attracts about 6 million visitors from around the world.

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

77° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 77° 63°

Tuesday

82° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 53% 82° 62°

Wednesday

69° / 51°
Rain
Rain 69% 69° 51°

Thursday

64° / 50°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 64° 50°

Friday

76° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 76° 52°

Saturday

78° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 78° 56°

Sunday

81° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 81° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
6%
73°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
72°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
70°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
67°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
67°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
66°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
16%
65°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
17%
65°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
17%
65°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
17%
66°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
69°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
76°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
11%
78°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
16%
78°

80°

3 PM
Cloudy
22%
80°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
80°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
75°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
72°

71°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
71°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories