Rescuers find 60 survivors after building collapse in India

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Rescue workers look for survivors after a residential building collapsed in Mahad, about 170 kilometers (105 miles) from India’s financial capital of Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Many people feared injured and more than 65 were trapped inside after a residential building caved in on Monday evening in the central Indian state of Maharashtra. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI (AP) – Rescuers have found one dead body and pulled out nearly 60 survivors from a collapsed residential building in central India.

They are still looking for more than 20 people feared trapped in the rubble of the five-story building that collapsed in the central state of Maharashtra.

National Disaster Relief Force rescuers worked overnight with tools to pry apart the debris. Some of the people extracted were hospitalized with injuries.

The building had more than 40 apartments and authorities have not ascertained the cause of the collapse.

Building collapses are common during India’s monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

89° / 75°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 89° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 94° 75°

Thursday

93° / 75°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 93° 75°

Friday

90° / 76°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 90° 76°

Saturday

89° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 89° 74°

Sunday

89° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 72°

Monday

88° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories