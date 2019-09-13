Residents rescued after heavy flooding in Spain



CALLOSA DE SEGURA, SPAIN (CBS NEWS)–Military emergency units were called to rescue residents from heavy floods on Friday, September 13 in the Spanish province of Alicante, after the country’s southeastern region was hit by two consecutive days of torrential rain.

The teams conducted helicopter rescues in the municipalities of Almoradi and Callosa de Segura, lifting stranded people to safety, after they were trapped due to the floods.

Local media reported on Friday evening that the floods had claimed a fifth victim in Redovan, near Callosa de Segura. Elsewhere in the country, one man died in the Andalusian city of Almeria after trying to cross a tunnel by car, mayor Ramon Fernandez Pacheco said, whilst another person died in Granada after being trapped in their vehicle.

Two siblings also died on Thursday in the region of Castilla La Mancha, when torrential rain dragged their car.

Heavy rainfall in the regions of Valencia and Murcia swept away cars and debris and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people across the two days, including from submerged highways.

Two airports, local train networks and dozens of roads were closed, and tourists were also left stranded in Alicante airport.

Weather conditions have now stabilised and are expected to improve on Saturday, but local authorities have advised people to stay at home and avoid using their cars.