South Africa’s president responds to critical report

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that he will urgently challenge in court a report by the country’s corruption watchdog that found he misled lawmakers about a contribution to his presidential campaign.

Ramaphosa on Sunday described the critical report as fundamentally and irretrievably flawed, adding that he had partial knowledge of the fundraising details of his campaign to be president of his African National Congress party.

Ramaphosa said he instructed his legal team to immediately launch a judicial review of the report.

The report by South Africa’s public protector, a constitutionally created office that probes alleged misconduct in state affairs, said Ramaphosa “deliberately misled” lawmakers late last year about a 500,000 rand ($34,000) campaign contribution from the CEO of a local company, Africa Global Operations.