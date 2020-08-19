Spain finds shipwrecked migrant boat with around 10 dead

International

by: RENATA BRITO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA, Spain (AP) — Spanish authorities on Wednesday located a boat near the Canary Islands with dead migrants on board, some floating in sea water the vessel took on.

The Spanish Maritime Rescue Service said there were around 10 bodies on the boat.

The shipwreck was spotted by a plane as it searched for a missing boat that had left Mauritania on Aug. 15 with around 40 people on board and was believed to be heading to the Spanish islands off northwest Africa.

Two Spanish rescue service vessels reached the shipwreck about 150 kilometers (85 miles) south of the island of Gran Canaria. They were waiting for Guardia Civil police officers to arrive and remove the bodies, providing an exact number of deaths.

The route from western Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands is notoriously dangerous but in recent times has increasingly attracted migrants wanting to reach European soil, as authorities on Mediterranean routes have cracked down on migrant boats.

Since August last year, at least 357 migrants have died trying to reach the Canary islands, according to the U.N. migration agency.

So far this year, more than 3,500 migrants have arrived in the archipelago, the Spanish Interior Ministry says.

In the Mediterranean Sea, meanwhile, Spanish authorities on Wednesday reported 99 migrants had been rescued at sea, with another 23 arriving in Mallorca under their own steam.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 70°

Thursday

85° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 85° 70°

Friday

82° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 82° 69°

Saturday

85° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 70°

Sunday

85° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 85° 72°

Monday

85° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 85° 73°

Tuesday

88° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

74°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

77°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories