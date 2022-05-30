(WRBL) – One of the world’s most recognizable archeological sites is paying tribute to one of the world’s longest serving monarchs.

Stonehenge is celebrated Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee by projecting images of The Queen on the its megaliths.

On Feb. 6, 2022, The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

Located in Wiltshire, England, on Salisbury Plain, Stonehenge is around 5000 years old, and was constructed from 3000 BC to 2000 BC.

The stones The Queen’s image is being projected are sarsen stones. The massive stones each weigh around 25 tons, stand about 13 feet tall, and are seven feet wide.

The official Stonehenge Instagram account posted the following message on Monday:

“Our spellbinding homage to Her Majesty The Queen! 👑

We’ve projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee. Each picture is from a different decade of The Queen’s reign, illuminating the ancient monument’s iconic façade in a spectacular display.”