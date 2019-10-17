Strong earthquake strikes southern Philippines, at least one dead

DAVAO, Philippines (AP) – A strong earthquake in the southern Philippines has left at least one person dead and injured more than two dozen.

ABS-CBN television network reported that a girl was hit by collapsed wall in a house and died in Datu Paglas town in Maguindanao province.

Officials say Wednesday night’s quake, which affected several provinces, knocked off power in southern Kidapawan city, a key regional transport hub.

Several relatively strong aftershocks were felt and officials ordered classes to be suspended Thursday to allow inspections of school buildings in the quake-hit areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.4 quake was centered about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from Columbio, a landlocked town in the coastal province of Sultan Kudarat. It had a depth of only 14 kilometers (9 miles). Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones.