 

Suspected jihadist rebels kill 10 in northeastern Nigeria

International

by: HARUNA UMAR, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — At least 10 people were killed and about 60 others injured in an attack by suspected jihadist rebels on the northern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, officials said Wednesday.

The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum confirmed the attack and visited hospitals where the casualties were being treated.

“This is a new form of attack, totally different from the usual suicide bombing,” said Zulum. “It is worrisome and there is an urgent need to strategize to forestall further occurrence.”

The attack started at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday when deafening sounds of explosions and the cracking of shootings by assault rifles could be heard across the city, said residents of Maiduguri, the provincial capital of Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state with a population of about 800,000.

People were finishing work and many were preparing for evening prayers when the attack started and the outbreak lasted for hours, said residents.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack on Maiduguri, but it is suspected to have been carried out by Boko Haram, the Islamic extremist rebels who have been waging an insurgency in northeastern Nigeria for more than 10 years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

66° / 49°
Fair
Fair 0% 66° 49°

Thursday

76° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 53°

Friday

66° / 53°
Showers
Showers 46% 66° 53°

Saturday

80° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 80° 62°

Sunday

80° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 80° 62°

Monday

65° / 49°
Showers
Showers 55% 65° 49°

Tuesday

67° / 54°
Showers
Showers 47% 67° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
62°

58°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
58°

55°

10 PM
Clear
1%
55°

53°

11 PM
Clear
1%
53°

51°

12 AM
Clear
2%
51°

51°

1 AM
Clear
2%
51°

50°

2 AM
Clear
4%
50°

50°

3 AM
Clear
6%
50°

50°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
50°

50°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

50°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
50°

50°

7 AM
Showers
36%
50°

51°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
51°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
55°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
60°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
65°

68°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
68°

71°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
71°

74°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
72°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories