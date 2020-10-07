Thousands evacuated after fire at Russian military arsenal

International
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — A fire engulfed a military arsenal in western Russia on Wednesday, triggering huge explosions that have injured at least six and prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents from nearby villages, officials said.

Authorities said that the fire at the arsenal in the Ryazan region that holds munitions had been sparked by burning grass. Television footage showed smoke rising high across the skies, and powerful blasts shook the area about 250 kilometers (about 155 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Regional officials have ordered the evacuation of more than 2,300 people from 10 nearby villages. Six people have been hospitalized with injuries.

The Defense Ministry said that 189 troops backed by four heavy firefighting planes, three helicopters and drones were deployed to help contain the blaze. A deputy defense minister arrived in the area to coordinate emergency efforts.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Election Results

Full Election Results

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 88° 68°

Friday

80° / 71°
Showers
Showers 60% 80° 71°

Saturday

82° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 70% 82° 71°

Sunday

82° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 68°

Monday

86° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 86° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 62°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 84° 62°

Wednesday

81° / 61°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 81° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories