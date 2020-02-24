Throngs line streets to greet Trump at Gandhi’s ashram

Indians wear masks of U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cheer as they attend the Namaste Trump event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of people in the northwestern city are expected to greet Trump on Monday for a road show leading to a massive rally at what has been touted as the world’s largest cricket stadium. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to India (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Thousands of well-wishers waving U.S. and Indian flags lined the streets of Ahmedabad to welcome President Donald Trump on his maiden trip to India.

Trump’s motorcade rolled slowly from the airport to a former home of independence leader Mohandas Gandhi. Along the miles, everyday people mixed with colorfully costumed musicians and dancers performing folk dances.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump removed their shoes before entering the ashram for a tour personally led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump signed the guest book, referring to Modi as “my great friend” and thanking him for a “wonderful visit.”

Their next stop is a rally at a huge cricket stadium in Modi’s hometown, where throngs of supporters await.

At the stadium, Bollywood songs with a nationalistic pitch played as a cheerful crowd, many of them students, wearing Trump and Modi masks, awaited the leaders.

Videos showing rich colors of the Indian culture and heritage projected on giant screens.