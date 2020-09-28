Tiger, drug gang paraphernalia found in southern Mexico

International

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Secretaría de Seguridad Pública

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tigers kept as pets in Mexico are often believed to be associated with drug traffickers, but there was little doubt as to one discovered in the southern state of Guerrero on Friday.

The 8-month-old Bengal tiger was found in a cage near a house where an assault rifle and marijuana were also discovered.

Secretaría de Seguridad Pública

Guerrero state police and soldiers also found a metal structure meant to hold a machine gun in the back of a pickup truck. Nearby they found a T-shirt with the name of the “Familia Michoacana” drug cartel and “Brothers Hurtado,” a local offshoot.

The tiger was found in the township of Tlalchapa and was taken to a local zoo for safekeeping.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 86° 64°

Tuesday

68° / 52°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 60% 68° 52°

Wednesday

75° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 75° 54°

Thursday

81° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 81° 55°

Friday

73° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 73° 50°

Saturday

74° / 53°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 74° 53°

Sunday

76° / 55°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 76° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

78°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

74°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

72°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

70°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

69°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
69°

69°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

67°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

66°

6 AM
Showers
40%
66°

65°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

9 AM
Showers
40%
64°

64°

10 AM
Showers
60%
64°

64°

11 AM
Showers
50%
64°

64°

12 PM
Showers
40%
64°

65°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
65°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories